iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWN stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

