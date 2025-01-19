Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $366.88 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

