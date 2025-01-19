Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $336.15 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

