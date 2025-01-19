Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $173,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $510.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.15.
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
