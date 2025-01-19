Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $173,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $510.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.15.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

(Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.