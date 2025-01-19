Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,269 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,192,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 147.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 50,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 28.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 40.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

