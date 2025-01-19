Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 11,581 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $109.51 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

