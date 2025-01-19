Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

