Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 747,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 200,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$63.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 28.20.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

