H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $90.66.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

