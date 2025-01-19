Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PKST stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -76.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 143.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

