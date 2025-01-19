Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 194,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 99,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

