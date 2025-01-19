ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 16.2% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 5,196,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,992,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
