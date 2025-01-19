Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 1,272 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

