Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 2,736,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,043,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

