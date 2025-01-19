Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,697,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOC opened at $20.80 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

