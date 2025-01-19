Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

