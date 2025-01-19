Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 146.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of INVH opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Invitation Homes Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.38%.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
