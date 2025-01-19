Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $85.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

