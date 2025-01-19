Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 210.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 150.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $759,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $377.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.87.

AON Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $365.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.64.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

