Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s FY2027 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

TGT opened at $133.62 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 33.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Target by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

