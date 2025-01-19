THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

NYSE THO opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

