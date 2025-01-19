Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Cuts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $60.03 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

