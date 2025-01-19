288 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,286.60. This represents a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

