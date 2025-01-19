Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$89.33

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRU. UBS Group set a C$98.00 price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.76%.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
