Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.57.
AND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
