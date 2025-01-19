Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citizens Jmp cut Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 169.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

