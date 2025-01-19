Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.15. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 1,449,717 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. JMP Securities lowered Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.