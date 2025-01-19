Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.46. Hafnia shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1,306,225 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

