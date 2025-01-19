C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised C4 Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $82,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $278.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.96.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

