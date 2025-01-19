Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XBI opened at $87.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.