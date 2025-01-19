Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Equinix by 67.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This trade represents a 9.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,412 shares of company stock worth $18,826,100 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.81.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $915.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $941.64 and its 200 day moving average is $875.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

