Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $20.63 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

