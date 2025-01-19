Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 316.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after acquiring an additional 807,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,288,000 after acquiring an additional 630,628 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,087,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,047,370 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.