Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% during the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after buying an additional 711,497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 291,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,565,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

