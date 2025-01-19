C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

