Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VGT stock opened at $627.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

