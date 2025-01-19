Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,660 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.38 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

