Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 7,722 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of GSK by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GSK opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

