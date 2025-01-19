Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,585 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 961,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 264.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 459,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 333,797 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period.

Shares of DCOR opened at $65.68 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

