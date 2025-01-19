Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 1.7 %

VST stock opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.