AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 421 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 443.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after buying an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660,882 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,726,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.