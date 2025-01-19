AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,270.16. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

