AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

