Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after buying an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

