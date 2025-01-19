Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $132.55

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 209,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

