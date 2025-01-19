Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after acquiring an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 317,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,223,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

