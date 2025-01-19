Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $87.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ZM opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $307,312.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,740.44. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,703 shares of company stock worth $41,265,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

