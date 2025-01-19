Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.