Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EALT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 26,125.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,467 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 32.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 37,821.6% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 170,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 170,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of EALT opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

