Brookstone Capital Management Has $373,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.17.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $269.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $226.74 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.89 and its 200-day moving average is $278.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

